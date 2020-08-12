San Fernando W candidates allege: Ads running during voting

PNM candidate Faris Al-Rawi. -

Candidates for the San Fernando West seat have complained of active political advertisements and posters near polling stations during voting.

In one instance, police had to remove a party activist for canvassing during polling hours.

PNM candidate Faris Al-Rawi said he was told she had been in a line at 6 am and remained for hours until she was removed.

Al -Rawi said he condemned the actions of the UNC, accusing it of having active advertisements running.

“There were signboards that are running today. These are digital and electrical signboards. I want to warn the UNC they have to obey rules. ”

Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate for Benison Jagesar said he was concerned about several posters showing the face of one of his opponents near the polling station at the San Fernando West Secondary School.

“These posters just outside a polling station should be of some concern. I don’t know if this will affect the process. These posters were stuck on lampposts with a person's picture on it.”

Jagesar believed these posters were sending "subliminal" messages to voters.