Rowley: I considered not running for election

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

The Prime Minister said he had considered not running in this general election, as he had been in politics for 40 years.

Dr Rowley said he did not disclose this to the members of his campaign as they would have misunderstood the meaning behind it.

“Do you know what 40 years is? I’ve been in this for a long time, and there are things I want to do that are looming. I’m beginning to look over the horizon.”

Speaking on The Morning Brew on CNC3, Rowley declined to say whether he would choose a successor in the PNM.

“This is not a monarchy. My role is to make sure that the people who I have brought into the party and those who are here now are trained in such a way that when we have to pick someone to lead the party, there are people to fill the role well.”

He said one of his proudest successes in the PNM was getting the party to move from the delegate system to a one man, one vote system. He declined to say whether or not he would be running in the 2025 general election.