Ramdial: UNC needs succession planning

Former Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial. -

FORMER Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial is steering clear from pronouncing on whether UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar should step aside after losing yet another election. Ramdial also would not say if she would offer herself as an alternative.

However, Ramdial admitted the UNC was in the spotlight and, given Persad-Bissessar’s age, succession planning must be a consideration.

On the party’s current leadership, Ramdial said she would prefer to keep her comments private until the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) made a formal declaration with respect to the election results.

“I think the party should start some sort of organisation in terms of reflecting on the campaign and what possibly could have gone wrong and getting the numbers. I don’t think anyone is clear on any seat, be it a safe seat or marginal, with respect to the result.

“I think that would be heavily dependant on the EBC, so until these things are formalised, I don’t want to make a public statement.

“I mean the spotlight is on what is happening in the UNC and people have already, from what I have noticed on social media, given their own opinion.”

Ramdial said she was alarmed Persad-Bissessar was absent from a news conference the UNC called on Tuesday, one day after the election which saw the PNM taking the lead with 22 seats and the UNC capturing 19, including the hotly contested Moruga/Tableland seat.

“I was somewhat confused because everybody was looking forward to hearing from the leader herself. This is cause for concern, and I think the communication needs to be a little more specific and detailed going forward.

“All eyes are on the UNC and what happens after this.”

For a second election night Persad-Bissessar failed to show at her party’s headquarters in Couva or give a detailed address on the party’s performance at the polls. She briefly addressed supporters at her constituency office in Penal on Monday night and through social media on Tuesday but has not faced her supporters or media.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Persad-Bissessar a no-show, but PRO and winning Tabaquite candidate Anita Haynes said Persad-Bissessar was still their leader and they had every confidence in her.