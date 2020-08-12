Policeman arrested in connection with abduction, beating, rape of Venezuelan teen

Police have detained one of their colleagues in connection with the abduction, beating, stabbing and rape of an 18-year-old Venezuelan woman. The policeman was held on Tuesday morning in Port of Spain.

Investigators believe the car the teen got into belongs to the policeman. Senior police told Newsday it is a miracle the victim was found alive owing to the extent and location of her injuries.

The young woman, who was stabbed several times in the neck while on her way to San Fernando to sell empanadas, was left for dead in some bushes.

Police said the teen, who was found covered in blood, crawled out to the side of the road, where she was seen by a passing driver. She had bruises to her arms and legs and was bleeding from the stab wounds to her neck.

She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she had emergency surgery on Tuesday. She is said to be in stable condition.

A police report said the young woman’s father put her in a car on the SS Erin Road in Fyzabad on Tuesday.

As the car approached La Romaine, one of the two male passengers covered her face and tied her up. The driver then went to an isolated area off the road and she was assaulted and thrown out of the car.

She was also robbed of an undisclosed sum of money.