PNM edges UNC in popular vote

Prime Minister Keith Rowley gives his wife Sharon a hug after being re-elected at Balisier House, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

IN last Monday’s general election the ruling PNM won 322,250 votes to the UNC’s tally of 309,188 votes, according to preliminary figures from the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC.) Out of 658,297 votes cast, the PNM's margin over the UNC was a wafer-thin – 13,000 votes. The PNM won 49 per cent of votes cast, to 47 per cent won by the UNC, with the rest going to other parties or being spoilt ballots, the latter numbering 1,775.

The next highest tally was for the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) which snatched 10,367 votes in vying for two seats in Tobago.

In third place, the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), across the 28 seats it had contested, earned 5,933 votes. The fourth highest tally was for the Independent Liberal Party (ILP) whose sole candidate, businessman Jack Warner, earned 3,817 votes. He placed second in the fight for the Lopinot/Bon Air West seat behind the PNM candidate who won 9,608 votes, but ahead of the UNC which took just 3,587.

The UNC has sought recounts for five marginal seats which it had failed to win whose results are expected by Friday, while the PDP challenged results in one seat but discontinued the recount on Wednesday.

Preliminary results in these seats were: La Horquetta/Talparo (PNM 9,713; UNC 7,790; difference 1,923); San Fernando West (PNM 8,457; UNC 6,651; difference 1,806); St Joseph (PNM 9,354 votes; UNC 8,543 votes; difference 811); Toco/Sangre Grande (PNM 10,698; UNC 7,313; difference 3,385); Tunapuna (PNM 9,460; UNC 7,534; difference 1,926), and Tobago East (PNM 7,127; PDP 5,866; difference 1,261.)

The EBC also gave results for the marginal seats which are not under recount.

These were Barataria/San Juan (UNC 8,300; PNM 7,240; difference 1,060): Chaguanas East UNC 8,968 to PNM 7,882; difference 1,086) and Pointe -a-Pierre (UNC 8,869 to PNM 7,357; difference 1512).