PM: UNC trying to destabilise country

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - JEFF K MAYERS

The Prime Minister is accusing the UNC of attempting to delegitimise the government’s election victory through its call for recounts.

On CNC3’s Morning Brew, Dr Rowley said the call for recounts in constituencies where the UNC lost by thousands of votes is part of a deliberate strategy by the UNC to prevent the smooth transition of government after the election.

He said the UNC, by challenging the results in certain constituencies, was suggesting to their followers that their party had been cheated out of victory in the election.

“This is a dangerous situation. There is an ethnic flavour to this and the purpose is to incite a section of the population. There is a huge undercurrent of racism that has come out of this election. You can go on social media and see what’s happening there.

“I saw a university lecturer accusing the PNM of organising boundaries so it could win, which brings into question the constitutional role and function of the EBC. I don't think the recounts are candidate-based. They are looking for any means to get us into court and then go the way of Guyana.”

Rowley said while the Cabinet from the previous swearing-in is in place and is running the country, there are certain mandates which the government has to fulfil and, for this, a new Cabinet has to be sworn in.