More taxi passengers wearing masks

President of the Port of Spain to Curepe/Tunapuna Taxi Drivers Association Hayden Whiskey. - Lincoln Holder

President of the Port of Spain to Curepe/Tunapuna Taxi Drivers Association Hayden Whiskey said, considering the recent spike in covid19 cases, he has observed more passengers wearing masks.

In an interview with Newsday, Whiskey said he used to have a sign up in his vehicle to passengers but he took it down because he no longer has an issue with compliance.

"Every now and then you get somebody who don't want to comply, but they have to take another taxi."

Whiskey said if the government decides to revert to the 50 per cent capacity implemented at the beginning of the lockdown, it will not be an issue.

"Whatever is necessary," he said. "If the government says that is what needs to be put in place, it is for everybody.

"This could easily get out of control. We just have to comply and give them the support that they need."

Whisky, then president of the San Fernando to Port of Spain Taxi Driver's Association, announced in May that the fare for the route was set to raise from $17 to $22 on September 1.

On the reason for the eventual increase, he said: "The decision is based on the fact that we have been absorbing all the overhead costs and operating for the past five years.” The last increase, in 2015, was from $15 to $17.