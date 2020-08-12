Massy pulls Ramsaran products, temporarily halts orders

There is now an empty space in this beverage display cooler that previously housed Ramsaran Dairy Products at Massy Stores, Alyce Glen. The products were removed following racist statements made by a family member of the brand's owner. Photo by Roger Jacob

MASSY Stores has confirmed it has pulled Ramsaran Dairy Products from its shelves.

The Ramsaran brand has been in hot water on social media over the past 24 hours after racist comments from a member of the owner’s family went viral.

Naila Ramsaran – said to be a close relative of owner Rishi Ramsaran – took to Facebook after Monday’s general election, saying, “Let us hardworking UNC supporters continue to pay taxes and mind the loafers that support the PNM. We really live in a bleddy banana republic yes."

She then added, “I hope Rowley starts putting contraceptives in their water supply yes because these cockroaches keep populating and the only thing they know to do is vote.”

After receiving backlash, she apologised saying she prides herself in “always being fair and giving the best customer service.

“To clarify the context of my screenshots, they were posted out of anger and in response to years of racial discrimination and criminal acts against myself and my family in the last few years. I understand that this does not justify my reaction but I do hope that you accept my apology and respect my family and their businesses’ privacy by not defaming the business.”

Reports began circulating on social media on Wednesday afternoon that some supermarkets began removing Ramsaran’s products from its shelves. Supermarket Associations’ President confirmed to Newsday that at least five stores had indicated such plans.

In a statement, Massy Stores said, “Massy Stores operates as a responsible retailer and we make every effort to align ourselves with partners who hold similar values. We have listened to our customers and have taken a decision to remove Ramsaran products from our shelves at this time and temporarily suspend the ordering of this product."