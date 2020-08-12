Man shot dead in Wallerfield

File photo -

Police are continuing enquiries into the murder of a 42-year-old Pinto Road, Arima, man on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Keron Medina was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked Nissan Frontier at Jacob Hill, Wallerfield, at around 2.45 pm when he was approached by gunmen who shot him several times before running away.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol went to the scene with Homicide Investigators and a District Medical Officer who declared Medina dead at the scene. Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.