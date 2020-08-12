EBC: Voter turnout was 58% in 2020, down from 66.8% in 2015

Voters wait in a long line to vote at the La Horquetta South Government Primary School on Monday - Ayanna Kinsale

THE 58 per cent voter turnout at last Monday’s general election was substantially lower than the 2015 general election, indicated preliminary results issued by the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) on Wednesday evening.

“With an electorate of 1,134,135 in the 41 parliamentary electoral districts in TT, 658,297 votes were polled. The voter turnout was 58.04 per cent,” an EBC statement said.

The statement said recounts had been begun in several seats at the request of the UNC and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP.)

“The electoral districts where recounts were requested are St Joseph, Tunapuna, La Horquetta/Talparo, Toco/Sangre Grande, San Fernando West and Tobago East.” In the latter, PDP candidate Watson Duke conceded, ending that recount said the EBC.

The 2015 election saw a turnout of 66.8 per cent, representing 734,271 voters turning up out of a registered electorate of 1,099,279.