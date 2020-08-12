Dreaming of different TT
THE EDITOR: From yesterday morning, nationals of TT will:
* Be punctual.
* Provide a full day’s work for their salary, like eight hours of service daily, especially public servants and state employees.
* Increase productivity.
* Improve their work ethic.
* Reduce corruption.
* Reduce wastage.
* Commit to the development of TT, without selfish motives.
But then I am dreaming. Because the majority of people do not support the party that won and its leader.
PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE
via e-mail
Comments
"Dreaming of different TT"