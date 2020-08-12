Dreaming of different TT

THE EDITOR: From yesterday morning, nationals of TT will:

* Be punctual.

* Provide a full day’s work for their salary, like eight hours of service daily, especially public servants and state employees.

* Increase productivity.

* Improve their work ethic.

* Reduce corruption.

* Reduce wastage.

* Commit to the development of TT, without selfish motives.

But then I am dreaming. Because the majority of people do not support the party that won and its leader.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail