CMO: Expect increase in covid19 numbers over next few days

Photo by Roger Jacob

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says the country should expect an increase in covid19 cases over the next few days. This, he said, is because of the recent movement of people and the “non-adherence to the public health guidelines.”

At the Health Ministry’s news conference on Wednesday morning, Parasram said the ministry is trying its best to transfer asymptomatic patients who are currently at hospital to step-down facilities, to create more space.