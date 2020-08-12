Clinging to ways of the past in TT

THE EDITOR: The recent statement of a union leader is another reminder that we need modern, sensible leadership for these organisations.

Ever notice how all these leaders seem to be stuck in a time warp, doomed to repeat the same drivel (something about colonialism and massa) while generally being an obstacle to progress?

How is TT supposed to progress when this type of thinking is still prevalent, backed up by the Ministry of Labour and the Industrial Court?

Both have nothing to say publicly when unions run their mouth and are offensive to society – as in this case when a racial slur is used so casually in a desperate attempt to rally people around a self-interest cause.

In a civilised modern country this would not be tolerated and someone would have to resign. But not here.

It’s also time to stop political parties aligning with whoever is momentarily convenient in the labour movement – this just encourages inertia at the cost of progress.

It is not useful to cling to the ways of the past while the country circles the drain.

R SAMAROO

via e-mail