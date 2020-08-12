Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan resigns as COP leader

Former COP leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan. -

There have been a number of resignations by party leaders since Monday’s general election, with the latest coming from Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan.

On Wednesday morning she issued a statement sating she was stepping down as leader of the Congress of the People (COP).

She joins Steve Alvarez of the Democratic Party (DPTT), Phillip Alexander of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) and Rekha Ramjit of the Independent Liberal Party (ILP), who also resigned after the People’s National Movement (PNM) declared victory at the polls.

Former ILP leader and lone candidate in the election for the party Jack Warner also said he was leaving from politics. He contested the Lopinot/Bon Air West seat, which was won by the PNM candidate, Marvin Gonzales.

Seepersad-Bachan, who contested the St Augustine constituency, said she submitted her resignation to the party's national executive at a special meeting on Tuesday night.

She said, “I am humbled by the many people who listened and shared their views and concerns with me as I moved through the constituency St Augustine.

“Regardless of their final political choice, they treated me with respect and I could not have asked for more. The country has taken note that we have raised the bar of campaigning.”

She urged citizens to believe that change will come and that all will be the beneficiaries of good governance.