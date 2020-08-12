All must trust the new Govt

THE EDITOR: The PNM faithful who were quaking in their boots at the possibility of a UNC win should not get too complacent today. The UNC supporters who were salivating at the thought of benefits they could reap with a victory or who hoped for the redress of wrongs should not despair.

Why? Because with the election over it marks the start of a new government, regardless of the party in power. Today we have our new government, regardless of our party affiliation. It has to be one for all the people.

If you were quaking in your boots on Monday, it had to have been because you were doing something wrong, something you believed you couldn’t continue under a government from a different party to the one you support.

Be careful though, the winds of change are blowing within and externally to our political parties. The 2020 PNM government and the UNC opposition may be just different enough from their 2015 counterparts to disrupt your fowl coop and give you some grief. Karma may yet get you even with a government from your own party.

UNC supporters, this is now your government. Trust it. If you feel you validly deserve benefits, then seek them from your government. If you were validly wronged, then seek redress from your government. Do not wait in hope for “your turn” in 2025. The time is now.

With covid19, who can be sure of even seeing 2021? Man supposes and God disposes. I for one am banking on just that for a tolerable future.

VALERIE STOUTE

Port of Spain