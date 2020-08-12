8 more cases bring covid19 total to 308

EIGHT more people have tested positive for covid19 since the Ministry of Health’s last update Tuesday afternoon

The ministry said the new cases represent results from samples taken during the period August 4 to present and is not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only.

The 10 am update on Wednesday said the total number of cases is now 308, up from 300 on Tuesday. Of those, the number of unique patient tests done is 10,119 and the number of repeated tests is 1,591.

The update said that of the eight new cases, one is from Tobago. Three of the patients are contacts of recently positive patients and five are pending epidemiological investigation.

It said 49 patients are being treated at Caura Hospital and the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility is treating 77 patients, one of whom is still in the intensive care unit. There are now 20 patients in the Brooklyn, Sangre Grande step-down facility.

The total number of active cases is now 161.

The statement said 120 more samples have been submitted for testing, bringing the total number to 11,710. The number of deaths remains at eight and a total of people 139 people have been discharged.