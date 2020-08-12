26 new covid19 cases Wednesday

-

A total of 26 people tested positive for covid19, according to reports released to the media by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the Ministry revealed that eight people tested positive for the virus, and on Wednesday afternoon it was revealed that 18 more had tested positive.

The morning release said of the eight people, five cases were pending epidemiological investigation, while three were contacts of recently positive cases. In the afternoon release the Ministry said three of the additional 18 tested positive at private labs, five are contacts of positive cases and ten were pending epidemiological investigation.

The Ministry said the results came from samples taken between August 5 and August 12.

The additional cases raises the number of positive tests to 326, with 179 active cases. s