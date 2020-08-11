Young: TT still faces pandemic after election

National Security Minister Stuart Young has urged people to continue following the health protocols on covid19.

He said no matter what happened on Monday or Tuesday, TT still has to face the pandemic.

Young made comments to the media after voting at the International School, Port of Spain, in Westmoorings at approximately 8.30 am. He and the Prime Minister both voted there.

“Having been part of the leadership team dealing with it since January this year, I still want to make the plea to the population, please, please listen to our health experts, the CMO (Dr Roshan Parasram) and his team.

"They have done a fantastic job. The Government has taken their advice and will continue to do so.

“But it is far from over and you are seeing a rise in numbers, as is expected, because as we roll back the stay-at-home orders what you will have is people congregating and this kind of thing, and of course there is a bit of a spread.

“No matter what happens today and as we wake up tomorrow, and as I smile about tomorrow, there is a global pandemic that is covid19.”

Young said Monday’s election process was an extremely smooth one, asTT has come to expect from the Election and Boundaries Commission.

Like Dr Keith Rowley, Young received early reports of good voter turnout, particularly in his constituency, Port of Spain North/St Ann's West. He expected that to continue throughout the day.

Young also said he had heard of no irregularities or anomalies but there were the normal mischief-makers who were drawn to his attention.

He said people were accepting and following the health protocols of physical distancing and no crowding inside.

“What it means is you’re seeing lines, but that is people exercising their franchise,” he said.

Young said there would have been a bit of a wait but that was normal.

He wished TT well and thanked the country for the opportunity to serve for the last five years.

“I know that God will do what needs to be done and tomorrow we will have a good day.”

There was a steady flow of people at the International School. No lines were seen when Newsday visited. Some people who voted also said the process was smooth.

Sharon Christopher said the voting process was very easy.

“You had to line up like outside a supermarket, socially distance, and inside (too), but we went right through and did everything – sanitise our hands – and they explained everything to you.”

She said it was important for people to exercise their franchise and it was a very simple process.

Similarly, Michael Rostant also described the process as perfect as he moved ahead in his motorised wheelchair.

He said the sanitisation process was also good.