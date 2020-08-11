Webster-Roy after her win:' The work starts again now'

PNM Tobago East MP-elect Ayanna Webster-Roy chats with residents of Mt St George during a walkabout before the general election. -

Tobago East MP-elect Ayanna Webster-Roy on Monday night promised to treat all constituent with respect, even supporters of the Progressive Democratic Patriots.

Webster-Roy retained her seat despite a strong challenge from PDP leader Watson Duke.

In a victory speech at PNM headquarters in Scarborough, Webster-Roy said her party will switch focus to the THA elections, constitutionally due in 2021.

"We have a victory to win in 2021… I want 12-nil…we out and bad, beat them and teach them.

"When we’re finished, Tobago must be solidly People’s National Movement."

But she told those who had not supported her, "I love you and I would still represent you with honesty, with dignity, with class, because I am a Tobagonian first and I love my island, I love my constituents.,” she said.

Webster-Roy won the Tobago East seat by almost 6,000 votes in 2015 and was named Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, holding the portfolios of Gender and Child Affairs, Ecclesiastical Affairs and Central Administration Services, Tobago.She campaigned on the building of the Roxborough hospital, police station and fire station, as well as several other projects she said improved the lives of people in Tobago East.

Duke claimed Tobago East was neglected until he won his seat in the 2017 THA elections.

Webster-Roy said she was never worried about Duke's challenge.

“Watson beat me, when? Watson beat me, how? Watson beat me, what day? Not Ken Chuck pickney, not your PNM baby,” she declared.

She told Newsday: “I am ecstatic, I am humbled but most of all I am rejuvenated to continue representing the people of Tobago East. I know we have a very smart people, a sensible people and when God shows up, he does show off. This evening is a victory for all of us, every single one of us because we proved to the people of Trinidad and Tobago that we have sense and we bright.”

She further congratulated the women of the PNM and the women of Tobago by extension.

“I also want to congratulate the sensible men from Tobago here who stood up with us women and stood up for values, and I want to big up the PNM Women’s League. You are my sisters and you were there with me.

"I want to say thank you to the constituency of Tobago East, my campaign manager, the management team, the PR team, thank you all."

She added, "The work starts again from tomorrow.”