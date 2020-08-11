V'zuelan woman abducted, raped, stabbed in Siparia

File photo.

AN 18-year-old Venezuelan woman who got into a taxi in Siparia to sell empanadas was abducted, stabbed, and left to die in the bushes in La Romaine by a group of men on Tuesday.

She later had emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).

The teen was on her way to San Fernando to sell empanadas when she got into a PH car near to her Siparia home.

Police said the teen, who was found covered in blood, crawled out of the bushes and into the road. She had bruises to her arms and legs and was bleeding from stab wounds.

A police report said on Tuesday morning, the woman’s father put her in a car along the SS Erin Road in Siparia.

As the car approached La Romaine, one of the two male passengers covered the teen’s face. The driver then went to an isolated area of the SS Erin Road and they raped her.

Reports said afterwards the men stabbed her, then threw her out of the car and drove off.

When she crawled out onto the road, a driver saw her.

She was taken to the SFGH, where police were also contacted.

Investigators said they returned to the site and found a container of empanadas in the bushes where the woman had been left.

Police have issued an all-points bulletin as they search for the men.