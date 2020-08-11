Volney: Kamla must go

Herbert Volney

SIPARIA MP-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar must resign as United National Congress (UNC) leader. and the UNC must begin a period of serious introspection to determine its way forward as a party.

Former People's Partnership minister and MP Herbert Volney expressed this opinion on Tuesday.

In a post on his Facebook page, Volney said he always predicted Monday's general election would be close. He observed that "when the fat lady sang" on Monday night, the PNM won 22-19, losing only the Moruga/Tableland seat.

Volney, a former St Joseph MP, also said despite a well-organised ground campaign, the UNC was unable to wrest that seat away from the PNM. He voted for PNM St Joseph MP-elect Terrence Deyalsingh in Monday's election.

Describing himself as a political guru, Volney said the UNC's defeat in the election was largely expected.

"The Opposition’s loss was a humiliation only for its leader the former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar who must now step down after leading her party into successive general election losses."

According to Volney, "The generally affable lady had appealed to the primordial among her flock inciting ugly racial undertones that did not go unnoticed by thousands of right thinking voters in marginal constituencies without who’s votes she could not return to government."

Describing himself as "once her loyal minister and parliamentarian," Volney claimed Persad-Bissessar "twice betrayed me."

He quipped, "Now she will join me and the others she confined to...in the political cemetery."

Volney added, "We do not rejoice her arrival for she remains for Siparia to destroy the political party of Panday and Humphrey."