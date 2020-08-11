TT hits 300 covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health said five more people have tested positive for covid19 in its update at 6 pm on Tuesday. That brings the total number of covid19 cases to 300.

Four of the five cases were contacts of recently positive covid19 cases while the fifth was currently the subject of an epidemiological investigation.

The five additional cases brought the number of active covid19 cases in TT to 153.

The total number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing was 10,609.

The Ministry of Health is reminding the public to exercise caution and observe the public health regulations when outdoors, this includes physically distancing, wearing face masks, hand sanitising and observing good personal hygiene.