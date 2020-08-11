Smaller parties wonder: Do people really want change?

Nalini Dial -

Some of the smaller parties contesting the 2020 general election said they were not surprised by the handful of votes they received, but were disappointed that the population’s talk of wanting change was just talk.

Nikoli Edwards, the Progressive Party’s leader and candidate for San Fernando West, questioned how real and true TT’s democracy was when the electorate did not give someone outside the People’s National Movement and the United National Congress (or coalition thereof) an opportunity to be part of the government.

He said between the lack of support and the negative comments on social media, young people who want to make a difference through politics, but not with the two major parties, could be discouraged from entering the field.

“It leads us to wonder what TT really wants. We talk a big talk about wanting change, and wanting different and better, but when you get that different and better in front your face, we tend to look the other way. It is disappointing.

"But we could always hope for a better day. What we hope for more than anything is that people don’t simply accept the status quo, that there should be some changes in seats and new faces coming in.”

He also criticised the Elections and Boundaries Commission, saying there were “geriatrics” who could not properly explain themselves representing the organisation. He said since the two major parties had years of experiences with the processes, those representatives affected other candidates and parties negatively.

Despite that, he said the experience taught the members of the PP a lot and the party would contest the next local government elections.

Garvin Nicholas, former attorney general and Movement for National Development candidate for Diego Martin Central, said he would wait for the official results before accepting the loss announced by the media.

This was because when the members of his party campaigned in the Diego Martin constituencies they hoped to represent, they got a different response from the electorate, one that spoke about change and support for the MND. He said he was amazed and bemused that residents could see that the state of their constituencies had not changed in 29 years and yet embrace the PNM for another five years.

“The people have chosen, and that is what democracy is about. My duty as a citizen was to provide an alternative to what I believe to be the wrong direction in which TT was going.

"But all through history we see that people get the government they deserve and the government that they wish for.”

Leader of the National Coalition for Transformation Nalini Dial said she was very realistic about her chances of becoming Arima MP. She was not surprised that Pennelope Beckles won, since Arima was a PNM safe seat and the PNM “campaigned hard.”

Yet, she said, she was hoping to have a “good showing” of voters.

“This party is about transformation, which does not come overnight. We were giving the people another choice because, while campaigning, people complained about being neglected for many years under the PNM. If that is the case but you’re still willing to put them back, something is wrong with the way people are thinking. It means that this transformation hasn’t begun yet.”

Leader of the Trinidad Humanity Campaign Marcus Ramkissoon said he was glad he and his candidates got some votes. In fact, he felt encouraged. He said on the last count he saw on the media, the THC Diego Martin West candidate, Zafir David, got over 300 votes.

In addition, when he ran in the 2015 general election he got 55 votes, and the last count he saw for himself on Monday night was 60. It showed him he was moving forward.

“As the leader of the party I’m a realist and I always knew we had no real chance unless by a miracle of God.

"However, I had to be really quiet over the last five years because, if I became known as a political entity, more than likely that would have prevented me from getting the position with the government to write the law for cannabis.”

Ramkissoon is the cannabis adviser to the Attorney General's Office and was responsible for writing some of the proposed amendments to the Dangerous Drug Act.

“There were a lot of things I wanted to talk about but didn’t. For the next five years, on every single issue, the media will receive a comment from the THC. We will tell you not just what we think, but what we would have done in place.”

He added that the party intended to stay in touch with the electorate to let people get to know the it, so the THC’s presence would be known by the next general election.

Kirk Waithe, Nationwide Organisation of We the People leader and Laventille West candidate, congratulated Fitzgerald Hinds on retaining the seat.

He said NOW contested it because “Laventille represents the good, the bad, the beautiful and the ugly of TT. Laventille is our heart, soul and riddim. Transforming Laventille will be transformative for all of TT.”

He added that NOW remained committed to contributing to the realisation of Laventille's full potential, and thanked the constituents for an “amazing, exciting and valuable” experience.