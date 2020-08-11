Six from TT get Fulbright Scholarships

US Embassy deputy public affairs officer, Naureen Nalia, left, Janelle Applewhite, Randyll Pandohie, Suzette Martin, US Embassy acting deputy chief of mission, Joseph FitzGerald, Laurielyse Girod Williams, Lyndrison Lincoln and Shari Petti. -

Six TT nationals have been selected for 2020 Fulbright Scholarships through the US Department of State’s Educational and Cultural Affairs Bureau.

Acting deputy chief of mission Joseph FitzGerald met with the recipients at a pre-departure orientation session at the embassy last Friday. A media release said the awardees will start their graduate level programmes in the US later this month in their required fields.

“Congratulations on your accomplishment and I know you will enjoy the experience even in these challenging times. I have no doubt when you return to TT you will implement great programmes based on the knowledge gained,” FitzGerald told the scholars, after they shared their expectations and future plans.

Since it started in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 390,000 students worldwide with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

Led by the US government in partnership with 49 binational commissions and 160 countries worldwide, the Fulbright Program offers international educational and cultural exchange programmes for passionate and accomplished students, scholars, artists, teachers, and professionals of all backgrounds to study, teach, or pursue important research and professional projects.

The 2020 TT Fulbright Scholarship Recipients are: Janelle Applewhite, master in education, special education, James Madison University; Shari Petti, master of fine arts, film production, Florida State University; Laurielyse Girod-Williams, PhD in electrical engineering, University of California, Irvine; Lyndrison Lincoln, PhD economics, Southern Illinois University; Randyll Pandohie, PhD, big data analytics, University of Central Florida; and Suzette Martin, Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship Program.

For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit https://eca.state.gov/ or the website https://tt.usembassy.gov .