PNM Tobago back in charge

BACK IN POWER: PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, second from left, and Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe revel in victory after the party retained the two Tobago seats in Monday's general election. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

COREY CONNELLY and KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

After a gruelling campaign, the People’s National Movement (PNM) on Monday night retained control of the Tobago West and East seats in the general election, defeating its closest rival, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

This means the PNM’s standard-bearers, Shamfa Cudjoe (Tobago West) and Ayanna Webster-Roy (Tobago East) will serve another five-year term as MPs.

Cudjoe competed against three candidates, the PDP’s Tashia Grace Burris, Class Action Reform leader Ricardo Phillip and Nickocy Phillips, of the Unity of the People.

Webster-Roy came up against the PDP’s Watson Duke and One Tobago Voice’s Juliana Henry King.

As of 11 pm, the official results had not yet been announced, but the party’s Tobago Council officials declared the PNM had won both seats, minutes after the Prime Minister claimed victory in the general election.

At the PNM’s headquarters in uptown Scarborough, party executives, strategists and supporters, led by Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, celebrated the victory.

Cudjoe told reporters she was very pleased the party had won.

“I feel good that we have won the national general election and that the PNM formed the government once again,” she said. “Once again, we have brought home both the Tobago East and Tobago West seats, so I am pretty pleased.”

Cudjoe said her main competitor, Burris, was no match for her.

“The numbers would show that I was way ahead of my opponent, so I don’t see it as a run for my money at all. My numbers doubled her number at least.

“The people of Tobago West came out. They would have had their voices heard. They would have stood up against nonsense. So I am pleased by them coming out and showing that full support.”

Cudjoe, the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, said the PNM won in all of the six electoral districts in the west.

“So that is me giving her a run for her money.”

Davidson-Celestine said, “I am very ecstatic for the win for the People’s National Movement Tobago Council and, of course, for all of us in TT.”

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate our two candidates and MPs who won Tobago East, Mrs Ayanna Webster-Roy and, of course, Ms Shamfa Ashaki Cudjoe.

“They are the two standard-bearers for the PNM. They would have represented us very, very well in the Parliament and would have negotiated in the Cabinet for us to be able to receive goods and services as part of their representation in the government of TT.”

Davidson-Celestine congratulated all the PNM’s officers on its victory.

Contrary to the views of many, she said the party did not lose any ground in Tobago East.

“Whether you have won by 500, 10,000, 2000, what is needed is won and at this point in time we have won by several thousands both in east and west, and I am very happy with the result.”

Davidson-Celestine said the PNM had worked hard in all the electoral districts in Tobago, and declared, "If you were to do the math, you would observe that if a THA election were to be called, the PNM would win.”

Webster-Roy could not be reached to comment on the victory, as she was said to be in a motorcade from her Roxborough hometown to the PNM’s headquarters.