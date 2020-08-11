PDP requests Tobago East recount

PDP leader Watson Duke concedes defeat in the general election on Monday night. - LEEANDRO NORAY

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), which lost the Tobago East and West seats to the People’s National Movement (PNM) in Monday’s general election, has requested a recount.

PDP deputy political leader Farley Augustine said the recount is expected to begin at 3pm on Tuesday at the John Dial multipurpose facility.

The recount will be for the Tobago East seat, which PDP leader Watson Duke lost to the PNM’s Ayanna Webster-Roy by some 844 votes. A preliminary count from the Elections and Boundaries Commission showed Webster-Roy got 6,573 votes and Duke 5,729.