Padarath not deterred by 'dirty tricks'

Even as voting was under way on Monday, the United National Congress (UNC) candidate for Princes Town, Barry Padarath, sent a warning to the People’s National Movement (PNM) that he would not be deterred.

Paradarth told the media after he voted at the Couva Anglican Primary School that he was the legitimate candidate for the Princes Town constituency and their attempts to sideline him had failed.

He said, “I want to send a warning to the PNM. This is not Guyana, this is TT, and any attempt to suppress and subvert the electoral process in TT is an attack on the democracy of our people and of our republic.”

Padarath's statement followed weeks of ups and downs after nomination day, July 17, about the validity of his nomination papers.

An advertisement dated August 4, which appeared to be a declaration of fact that Padarath’s candidacy was illegitimate, circulated on social and mainstream media.It warned that any votes for Padarath would be null and void and would be thrown away.

But the EBC issued a media release saying the declaration was not official.

Padarath said, “I will not be bogged down by the machinations. I am on the ballot today (Monday) in Princes Town and I will not be distracted by the machinations of the PNM and their agents.

“The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has accepted my nomination, people have been voting for me since special electors’ day and I am advised that the lines were very long to vote for Barry Shiva Padarath.”