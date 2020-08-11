Local-based CPL players, officials test negative for covid19

Hero CPL Director of Operations Michael Hall -

THE local based players and officials who will feature in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament have tested negative for covid19.

A CPL media release on Tuesday said, “The players and staff who are resident in TT, who are coming into the CPL cohort, have all tested negative for covid19 and will join the tournament bubble at the official hotel over the coming days.”

The players and officials are staying at the Hilton Hotel.

Some of the players who have been is quarantine at Hilton will be allowed to begin training.

“The St Lucia Zouks squad and the members of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) squad who travelled into Trinidad have tested negative for covid19 and they will begin training today, with other teams doing so in the coming days.”

More overseas players and officials are expected to get their results on Tuesday after a second round of testing was done on Monday.

Tournament operations director Michael Hall said, “We have been extremely careful in how we have gone about introducing those who are resident in TT into the tournament bubble and these tests coming back negative is very good news for the tournament. We will continue to be vigilant to ensure the health and well-being of everyone, both inside the tournament bubble and the wider public.”

The tournament gets underway on August 18 and will see 33 games played at two venues in Trinidad – Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair. In the first match, last year’s runners-up the Guyana Amazon Warriors take on TKR. The final will take place on September 10.