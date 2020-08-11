Human rights group wants early release of non-violent prisoners

The Port of Spain prison on Frederick Street. -

The Caribbean Centre for Human Rights is calling on the authorities to release the remaining prisoners who were identified for early release, now that there is a case of covid19 in the prison system.

On Monday, the prison service confirmed a prisoner at the Port of Spain prison tested positive for covid19.

It said the prisoner, who has underlying medical complications, complained on Sunday of symptoms consistent with the virus. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he tested positive. He is now at the Caura Hospital.

Acting Prison Commissioner Dennis Pulchan said despite all preventative measures to maintain a safe, covid19-free environment, it was inevitable with the emergence of community cases.

In its statement, Denise Pitcher, executive director of the CCHR, said the organisation was deeply concerned at the confirmation of a covid19 case at the prison.

While the CCHR commended the Government on its efforts to reduce the risk of an outbreak in the prison population through the early release of non-violent prisoners in March, it urged the authorities to release the remaining prisoners.

So far, only 121 prisoners of the 957 were released early.

“It is almost impossible to social distance in an overcrowded prison and places the entire prison population at risk for contracting covid19.

“Prisoners are already at heightened risk of covid19 due to factors that include a lack of adequate sanitation and hygiene, a high incidence of underlying medical conditions and a lack of adequate medical care.

“An overcrowded prison amplifies this risk,” the CCHR said, adding that public health protocols such as hand sanitisation, masks and physical distancing will not be possible if the prison population is not reduced, putting the lives of prisoners, prison staff and the community at risk.

The CCHR urged the government to implement its commitment to release the remaining prisoners selected for early release, as part of the government’s mitigation strategy to reduce the risk that a covid19 outbreak would pose.

In its release, the prison service said the area where the prisoner was kept was immediately evacuated and sanitised. Prisoners who shared the same cell were immediately put under quarantine and are being observed for symptoms.

Prison officers are under strict instructions not to report for duty if they have any flu-like symptoms or have been in any contact with anyone testing positive or in quarantine. They have also been told to seek medical attention at a health facility.

Pulchan told relatives of prisoners that “management of the situation is ongoing for containment.”