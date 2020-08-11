Hazel Manning: 'Patrick would have been pleased'

It was a bittersweet moment for Hazel Manning, the widow of former Prime Minister Patrick Manning, when she voted for the second time without her husband.

But Manning said she also felt good that her son Brian was a candidate in the election.

Brian is contesting the San Fernando East seat, which his father held for almost four decades. Patrick Manning died in 2016.

Accompanied by Brian and her other son, David, Hazel Manning voted at the San Fernando Methodist Primary School on Monday morning.

“This is the second time that I am coming here without him. I am not so good for that one, but I know Patrick would have enjoyed being here. But that’s life.” Manning told reporters after voting.

Manning also said she was pleased that the proper covid19 precautionary measures were followed at the polling station.

"They were very careful and I am satisfied."

Manning said it was a good feeling to see their younger son Briann contesting the election. Brian voted in Port of Spain before accompanying his mother and brother to vote.

Brian told reporters he believes the PNM is expecting a resounding victory.

“Is going to be sweeping time when the polls start to come in.”

Asked if he had any concerns during voting, Brian said, “The only issue I will be having is where I am going to find a big enough cocoyea broom, because today is sweeping time.”