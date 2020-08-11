Francis: Glad PNM won, but sad to lose Moruga/Tableland

Dr Lovell Francis -

DR LOVELL FRANCIS said he was disappointed the People’s National Movement (PNM) lost the Moruga/Tableland seat, which he had formerly represented, to the United National Congress (UNC) in Monday’s general election.

He was relieved and happy, however that the PNM had retained the government.

The PNM had opted not to re-select Francis, but instead chose Winston “Gypsy” Peters.

On Monday the UNC’s Michelle Benjamin handsomely won the seat Francis had won in 2015.

He told Newsday, “Obviously as former MP I’ll be disappointed we didn’t retain the seat, but also I am very ecstatic we have retained the government and we have a chance to continue developing the constituency.

“You’ll have mixed feelings. There is some disappointment, but overall I am relieved the PNM has won, and I am happy the PNM has won, and we will take this country forward for the next five years.”

Newsday asked his thoughts about Peters losing the seat for which Francis had not been re-selected.

“That kind of exercise is really pointless. History has unfolded the way it has. We have to deal with reality as it stands now. There is no point in going back and wondering ‘what if.’ ‘What if’ has no meaning in the concrete world. Tomorrow is another day and we move on.”

Newsday was unable to contact Benjamin or Peters on Monday night.