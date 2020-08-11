Duke looks to bounce back in THA elections

PDP leader Watson Duke concedes defeat in the general election on Monday night. - LEEANDRO NORAY

Watson Duke has accepted his defeat against PNM candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy on Monday night.

But he said he is now focused and confident his team will be successful in the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly elections.

Speaking to his supporters after unofficial numbers showed Webster-Roy was leading by some 900 votes, Duke said this was not a sad time for his Progressive Democratic Patriots.

Rather, he said this was a time for his supporters to look at the areas they need to strengthen over the next four months to be ready for the THA elections.

Despite the defeat, Duke's supporters celebrated with him as he promised to come back stronger and more focused.

He told them it wasn't a time to be saddened or worried by the outcome of this election, as the party has come a long way. He predicted a clean sweep in the THA elections.

He also called foul on the results, saying Webster-Roy's nomination was invalid after a document believed to be her nomination papers showed a spelling error in her first name.

He also blamed his defeat on "cheating" by Webster-Roy, claiming she was on TV campaigning on the morning of the election. He said he is seeking legal counsel on these irregularities.