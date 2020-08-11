Democratic Party head Alvarez resigns

Steve Alvarez

Another political leader has called it quits following the PNM’s victory in Monday’s general election.

Steve Alvarez, leader of the Democratic Party, issued a statement on Tuesday morning congratulating the Prime Minister and the PNM on a “well fought victory.”

He also congratulated his fellow Moruga/Tableland candidate, the UNC's Michelle Benjamin, on her win.

Alvarez, who started the DPTT in 2001, said his vision was to unite the races of TT under one political party.

“Elections indicate the wish of the people and those of us who ask for their support ought to respect their wishes,” he said. “Today after failing to garner any national support and after contesting three general elections, I have no choice but to respect the wishes of the people and walk away.”

The statement said the results of the 2020 general election showed how far the country is from his vision of racial unity.

“It shows how far away we are from embracing each other in a concerted effort to build a nation that truly maximises its potential,” he said. “It is my hope that as we move forward our young people will rise to the challenge of building a better Nation.”

Alvarez congratulated both the UNC and PNM on their success but urged the other parties to “seek realistic means of contributing to the better management of our nation.”