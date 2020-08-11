CoP commends police for election day work

The Commissioner of Police has commended all police for their exemplary and professional conduct during Monday's general election.

At least 95 per cent of police officers turned out for duty, Gary Griffith said, in a release from the Police Service on Tuesday.

He said the figure could have been higher, noting that many police had tested positive for the covid19 virus, while many others were in quarantine.

The release quoted Griffith as saying police reported for duty as early as 2 am on Monday and worked until every polling station had finished counting votes.

Apart from the election day duty, he said, officers also had to carry out their daily routine of policing and ensuring the country was safe.

"The CoP said from all reports he received, the TTPS officers were very professional, ensuring that all the Public Health Ordinance guidelines were enforced at polling stations."

Griffith emphasised that the Police Service remains the front-line state agency. It has been functioning non-stop over the last nine months, moving from the local government election on December 2, to Christmas, to Carnival and to the lockdown, which started in March 2020.

Griffith also said police were using new technology, all in an effort to reduce the crime rate.

The release quoted him as saying that as of Tuesday there were 64 fewer murders than for the corresponding period last year, while overall crime had dropped by 25 per cent.