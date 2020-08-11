Confusion over voting rights of those in quarantine

OVER 100 people who are in quarantine may not have been able to vote on Monday.

The Ministry of Health’s morning update on Monday said there were 134 active covid19 cases at the Couva and Caura Hospitals and at the step-down facility at Sangre Grande.

The number of people under house quarantine is unknown.

On Monday, Newsday was told that staff of a government agency had received phone calls telling them they must go into quarantine, because of their possible exposure to a secondary contact and had to remain at home.

They were warned that if they left their homes to vote they could incur a $50,000 fine for breaching quarantine orders.

Newsday asked the Health Ministry if those who were recently quarantined, including a group of 102 who was repatriated on Sunday, those who tested positive over the last week and those who are in home quarantine, would be allowed to vote.

The Ministry referred us to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

Communications manager for the EBC Bobbi Rogers said the EBC had not been told how many registered voters were in quarantine.

“That would be a question for the Ministry of Health,” she said.

Provisions were made for those who were in quarantine to apply to become special voters, she said.

The deadline for applying to vote as a special elector was July 17 and voting ran from August 3-9.

Rogers said those in quarantine who applied for special-voter status were facilitated. Out of some 54 people who applied, ten voted on the first day of voting for special electors. The remainder had already been released from quarantine.

Rogers said those who fell outside the July 17 deadline could not have been treated as special electors.

She also could not say how many registered voters were quarantined, since the EBC had not been given that information.

However, she added, “We cannot prevent or deny anyone from voting.”

Over the weekend, the UNC posted advertisements telling voters that covid19 regulations and regulations under the Representation of the People Act did not permit home quarantine.

The UNC said the Health Ministry had no power to put anyone under "house arrest" and the police also could not threaten people to make them self-quarantine.

The UNC also warned that it was a criminal offence under section 98 of the Representation of the People Act to compel someone else to refrain from voting.