Champ Alexander receives Virtual Time Trial prize

TTCF president Joseph Roberts, right, present Raiders representative Liam Trepte with his winnings from the inaugural Virtual Time Trial Cycling event. -

AFTER THE prize-giving event for the inaugural Virtual Time Trial was postponed on two occasions for different reasons, eventual winner Adam Alexander of the Raiders club finally received his winnings at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva on Thursday.

Alexander was presented with his unique title by TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Joseph Roberts. Also receiving their prizes were other members of the Raiders fraternity, who dominated the online 20-kilometre time trial.

Thirty-four year old Alexander completed the distance in 29 minutes and nine seconds, staving off 21 rivals. Altogether, he won the overall and elite division titles.

Pedalling to the runner-up spot was Adam Farfan (29.23) while former national mountain bike champion now-triathlete Jason Costelloe (29.35) completed the top three finishers. Round off the top-five were Dennis Ramirez (29.44) and Raiders’ Liam Trepte (30.25).

Makayla Hernandez emerged the Open female winner as she covered the distance in 37.24, followed by second place Kristy Ramsumair (41.04).

In the junior division, triathlete Trepte topped the field ahead of Justin Williams (31.01) and Benjamin Mouttet (31.17) respectively.

This introductory event was held by the TTCF and Indoor Cycling Works, on July 10-12, using the Zwift online platform. Since the global covid19 pandemic forced cyclists to limit their training to indoors, many enthusiasts have been using the application as a substitute to outdoor workouts.