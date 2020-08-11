Caricom chairman congratulates PM-elect

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister and Caricom chairman Dr Ralph Gonsalves. FILE PHOTO

The chairman of Caricom, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, has congratulated People's National Movement (PNM) political leader Dr Keith Rowley on his re-election as prime minister on Monday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Gonsalves said, "Congratulations to my brother and friend Dr Keith Rowley and the PNM team on their electoral victory last night.

"We look forward to growing our already strong relationship with the government and people of TT."

The PNM defeated the United National Congress (UNC) 22-19 to win the election.

Speaking after victory was declared on Monday night, Dr Rowley said this could be his last term in politics and he would ensure that a proper transition process takes place within the PNM over the next five years.