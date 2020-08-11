Burris's future in politics uncertain

Progressive Democratic Patriots Tobago West candidate Tashia Grace Burris, right, in a PDP walk last month - Leeandro Noray

STEPHON NICHOLAS and COREY CONNELLY

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) candidate Tashia Grace Burris is contemplating her future in politics after losing her battle for the Tobago West constituency in Monday's general election.

In an interview with Newsday on Tuesday, Burris, a first-timer to the electorate, said, "I haven't thought about it, honestly. The election was a huge event in my life. I had my thoughts up to that point last night. The call has already come from persons within my party to consider running for 2021 THA elections. It's something I have to give considerable thought and pray about that."

Burris, 35, wondered whether her message to Tobago resonated and if people genuinely want the change she's advocated for.

"Are people ready for the type of change I talked about on the platform? I don't want a situation where I offer myself again and people not ready."

Burris said she's content working " behind the scenes" and helping people.

"It's early days yet for deciding what's next."

Asked about her immediate reaction to the results, Burris said, "To be quite honest, I didn't watch the results. I was so tired...I took off my phone and went to sleep around 7.30pm. I woke up about 11 o' clock and my campaign manager told me."

She said the Tobago East victory by PNM's Ayanna Webster-Roy came as a surprise.

"I was a bit shocked at Mr Duke's loss but from early I made peace with whatever the result was."

Burris had a message for PNM's Shamfa Cudjoe who retained the Tobago West seat for another five years.

"I hope the incumbent who has been victorious again, I hope she recognises there were gaps in terms of her representation and those gaps were exposed. I hope she tries her very best and take that opportunity and really don't make the same mistakes again."

'I RAN MY BEST RACE'

Burris is proud of her campaign as a first-timer.

After voting at the Montgomery Government Primary School at 3 pm on Monday, Burris told reporters: “I am proud of the fact that I ran the best race I think I could have run.”

She said her campaign, although heated at times, was based on issues.

“Yes, there was a lot of fire. Yes, there was a lot of emotion. But that emotion comes from the fact that I really, truly believe that this is time that Tobago needs change and that I am a person who can assist in bringing that change, and my passion has always been about getting the best for my Tobago people.”

Burris added the campaign was gruelling.

“We didn’t have the kind of time that we would have looked forward to. It was really 38 days to campaign, and being a newcomer, even though I was launched in January, we had that downtime with respect to covid19. So that when the election was called, we had a very short space of time for persons to actually get familiar with me and familiar with what I stand for.”

But she said the PDP did its best “with the platforms we used, social media, the TV ads – and the support has been overwhelming.

“Everywhere that I have gone, I have gotten support, prayers, people have been sending me pictures of their voting finger.

"Those kinds of experiences certainly gloss over some of the more unsavoury parts of the campaign. I am just glad that the day has come.”

Burris said she had heard of a few irregularities.

“I have been informed of one or two, but because we have such a committed and trained team, they were able to deal with it in my absence.

“So I am happy for that."

She praised the EBC's "excellent" procedures for ensuring people followed covid19 regulations.