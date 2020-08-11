Bishop's East probing teacher's social media posts

Senior staff of the Bishop's Anstey High School East and Trinity College East (BATCE) are investigating social media posts made by a teacher at the school on his Facebook account.

Screenshots of Facebook statuses purportedly posted by a Sixth Form teacher at the school were circulated on social media on Tuesday.

In one post, the teacher suggested that the price of groceries did not matter to PNM supporters as "Half of them only eat bread and KFC."

A release from BATCE on Tuesday said the school was aware of the posts and sought to assure the public that the matter was being investigated.

"This is presently (sic) an allegation and must be addressed in keeping with our existing policies and procedures.

"The management of BATCE acknowledges the concerns expressed and wishes to give the assurance that this is receiving our attention."

The release also said the school had always promoted diversity and inclusion for all in keeping with its core values.

Newsday spoke to Minister of Education Anthony Garcia who said he was unaware of the incident until contacted by Newsday on Tuesday.

Asked what was the procedure in matters relating to inappropriate social media activity by teachers, Garcia said such incidents would engage the attention of the Teaching Service Commission.

"It all depends on the statements that were made. If the statements are against the Teaching Service Commission regulations, then the Ministry of Education can inform the commission. After a proper investigation is done, they can recommend whatever action they think is necessary."

Newsday also spoke BATCE acting principal Brian Wickham who deferred questions to the school's communications officer. Calls to the school's communications officer Dineil Ignatius went unanswered up to press time.