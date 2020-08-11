Arima teen charged with Grande boy's murder

A 19-year-old Arima man has been charged for the 2019 murder of Sangre Grande teen Niccolai Hodge.

A police media release on Tuesday said Stephon King, of Orange Flats, was charged after Homicide investigators received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard on Monday.

King was charged by PC Lopez.

Hodge, 14, got into a taxi on Hollis Avenue, Arima, last August and asked to be taken to the "Congo."

The driver realised Hodge was bleeding from his chest and took him to the Arima Hospital, where he died while being treated for a stab wound.