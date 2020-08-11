14 more test positive, bringing active covid19 cases to 148

Fourteen more people have tested positive for covid19 since the Ministry of Health’s last update Monday afternoon. The ministry said the new cases represent results from samples taken during the period August 7 to present and is not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only.

The 10 am update on Tuesday stated the total number of positive cases is now 295, up from 281 Tuesday. Of those, the number of unique patient tests done is 9,800 and the number of repeated tests is 1,587.

The update said of the 14 new cases, six were tested at private labs, one is a contact of a recently positive patient and seven are pending epidemiological investigation.

One person has been discharged and 47 are still being treated at Caura Hospital. The Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility is treating 69 patients, one of whom is in the intensive care unit and 12 patients are being admitted to hospital.

The total number of active cases is now 148.

The statement said 76 more samples have been submitted for testing, bringing the total number to 11,387. The number of deaths remains at eight and the total number of people discharged is now 139.