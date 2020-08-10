Woman's body found in Curepe

Police are continuing enquiries about the body of an unidentified woman found in Curepe on Monday afternoon.

They said they were called to the scene at around 1.30 pm by residents who reported a foul smell coming from a pond near an abandoned house at Havelock Street, Curepe.

Police found the body of the woman who appeared to be in her late thirties orearly forties. She also appeared to have marks of violence and stab wounds to her forehead.

Investigators said they suspect she might have died two days ago as she was not badly decomposed.

The body was removed for an autopsy to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.