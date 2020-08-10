Webster-Roy 'excited' after voting

PNM Tobago East candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy tells the media that voting makes her excited, after casting her ballot on Monday at the Roxborough Anglican School. PHOTO BY LEEANDRO NORAY -

Ayanna Webster-Roy PNM candidate for Tobago East described the voting process at the Roxborough AC school polling station on Monday morning as smooth.

She said she felt excited about the process and told the media after voting,

“As a child growing up, I used to see people coming to vote and I used to get excited and I couldn't wait till I was 18. From my first vote I wanted to do my duties and be a part of the excitement.”

She said she recognised a high turnout during the first hour when the polls opened.

She said one person complained about not seeing their name on the list at the polling station. “The EBC gave us ample time to double check and we tend to be complacent as Trinbagonians…I think the young lady's matter was resolved and everybody thus far reported it was a steady process and we had people as early as 6 am line up to vote.”

There weren’t long lines at the polling station and voters had no complaints about the process.