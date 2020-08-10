Voting smooth but slow in Curepe

Voters line up at the Curepe Presbyterian Primary School. - PAULA LINDO

Most voters at the Curepe Presbyterian Primary School in the St Augustine constituency reported a smooth flow of voting in this morning. However, there were some discrepancies reported.

Some voters said they were not asked to pull down their masks for their identification to be verified. One said the polling officer said she didn't look like the photo on her identification card, but she was allowed to vote.

Another voter said while he was allowed to sanitise before using the stamp, he observed the stamp was not being sanitised after each use.

The family of a 73-year-old woman was concerned because after she got to the head of the line she was initially assigned to, she was told she should have been in another line and was sent to the back of that line.

"We all live at the same address and have the same surname, so I don't understand how that happened. This is the first year we didn't get our polling cards, and we always get our polling cards."

Early voters reported waiting up to an hour and a half to vote.

Voter Latoya Mona said her process went smoothly.

"I didn't have my polling card, but I went in, they found my name, and that was it."

People seemed to have different ideas of what physical distancing meant, creeping closer to each other as they came closer to being able to enter the polling station. Everyone was wearing a mask or face shield.