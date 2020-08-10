Voters in Diego Martin complain about slow process

Voters line up at a polling station in Diego Martin. - Jeff Mayers

Some Diego Martin residents voting at Westport SDA primary school have complained that the voting process was too slow.

Onika Wilson, who has a spinal injury, said a vote was lost because she could not wait.

There was a line already when Newsday visited the polling station at approximately 5.40 am. People were wearing masks and physically distancing. The line grew gradually as more and more people showed up to vote.

Joann McNish, whose mother Mildred was in a wheelchair, said no provisions were made for the elderly or pregnant women.

Melissa Doughty speaks with a voter about the voting process this morning at Westport S.D.A Primary School, Chow Quan Avenue, Diego Martin. Video: Melissa Doughty Posted by Trinidad and Tobago Newsday on Monday, 10 August 2020