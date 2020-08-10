UNC Toco/Sangre Grande candidate confident

CANDIDATE for the constituency of Toco/Sangre Grande for the UNC Nabila Greene will spend the rest of the day with family and have a prayer meeting if she wins.

Greene spoke with the media after voting at the Grande Riviere Anglican School just after 8 am. She arrived just after 8 am and was accompanied by her mother Margaret and sister Shaquanda.

The newcomer to the political arena was supposed to vote at 6.30 am but at that time was at the family home, a walking distance from the polling station, praying with family. The optimistic candidate said when she wins, she will celebrate with prayer as well.

Asked what will she do if she loses, a smiling Greene said she made no plans for losing.

The constituency was won in 2015 by the PNM's Glenda Jennings-Smith, who received 59 per cent of the votes.

Greene, who was the 26th voter at her polling station, said all covid19 protocols were adhered to and there were no issues.

"When I get home I will have another time of prayer with my neighbours, who were not part of the prayer at home this morning. Then I will take a rest because I have been on the ground since I was selected.

"When we win, I will say a prayer again thanking God for his mercies, then we will be thanking everyone who walked with us. We have thank-you cards to distribute."

Margaret told the media that she was "ecstatic" that her daughter will take the seat away from the PNM.

"She has a great chance and I am proud to be the mother of this candidate. I am a person who believes in God and I believe that my daughter will do a great job. I love the way she handled the negativity during the campaign as well."

During the campaign a video purporting to be that of Greene being showered with $100 bills was circulated. Greene denied it was her in the video and the UNC condemned it as a desperate ploy by their political opponents.