TT records one new covid19 case

TT has recorded one additional case of covid19, bringing the total to 280 and the active number of cases to 134, according to Monday's 10 am update from the Ministry of Health.

The new case is pending epidemiological investigation.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and UWI site for testing is 10,943, the number of unique patient tests now totals 9,357 and the number of repeated tests is 1,586.

The number of deaths remains at eight and 138 people have been discharged.

A total of 109 patients are currently in hospital – 43 at the Caura Hospital and 66 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

Five people are being admitted to hospital, while three have been discharged from the Caura Hospital.