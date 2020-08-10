TT covid cases now 281

Two people tested positive for covid19 on Monday and the source of both is still to be determined, the Health Ministry has announced.

The total number is now 281, after the ministry reported the second case in its 6 pm update. The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and UWI site for testing is 11,311.

The ministry reported the day's first case in its 10 am release when the number samples sent for testing was 10,943. The number of unique patient tests was 9,357 and the number of repeated tests were 1,586. The number of deaths remain at eight and the people discharged are 138. As of Monday morning, 109 patients were in hospital – 43 at the Caura Hospital and 66 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. Five people were admitted to hospital, while three people were discharged from the Caura Hospital.