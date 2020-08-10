TT biodiversity accessible to all

COMPREHENSIVE DATA relating to TT’s protected areas, which would otherwise be accessed at academic or state bodies, can now be reached by anyone with internet, following the official launch of the TT Biodiversity Information System (TTBIS).

The TTBIS, found at ttbis.planning.gov.tt, is a national archive of biodiversity data on TT managed by the Environmental Policy and Planning Division (EPPD) at the Ministry of Planning and Development and is touted by many of its stakeholders as essentially a feeder of data to benefit public policy.

It was launched on Zoom on Wednesday jointly by the EPPD, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine.

Senior lecturer, Department of Geomatics, Engineering and Land Management at UWI, St Augustine, Dr Besham Ramlal described the TTBIS as a “library with a few books to be continuously populated.”

It is designed to store all existing biodiversity information with a permanent electronic record, eliminating paper-based records. It was produced through a project titled Improving Forest and Protected Area Management in TT and is funded by the government, FAO, the European Union and the Global Environment Facility. About 25 people are trained to access and feed data into the system.

Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Planning Joanne Deoraj said it serves as an efficient central repository for TT’s biodiversity data and information for its stakeholders “to ensure better decision making” with its links between government and non-government institutions.

“There is no one single institution where all this data would (otherwise) be available,” Deoraj said. “Public access to biodiversity information related to eco-systems in TT is, therefore, not often readily available. Government agencies requiring specific detailed information on biodiversity to facilitate planning on decision making usually rely on consultants to extract data from studies housed at the UWI the University of TT, the Institute of Marine Affairs, the Environmental Management Authority, the Forestry Division, the Land Management Division or from foreign sources.”

The ministry’s corporate communications department noted that “(until now) there has been no single institution in TT where one can access all available information related to biodiversity for policy decision making, research, academia and general information.

The TTBIS currently focuses on six primary areas: the Caroni Swamp, Matura Forest and Coastal Zone, Northeast Tobago Marine Protected Area, Main Ridge Forest Reserve, Nariva Swamp and Coastal Zone, and Trinity Hills and Eastern Extension, and the ministry says the EPPD will extend its data to include most of the TT’s physical and organic resources over time.