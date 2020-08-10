Trim trees on the promenade

THE EDITOR: It is very crucial that the mammoth trees that line the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain be monitored during the hurricane season. Even though tree-trimming is risky and expensive, maintenance must be regulated to prevent trees falling on electricity wires, vehicles, businesses or bystanders. Some of the trees have surpassed their lifetime and are often seen leaning, rotten and neglected.

There are also checks to be made on Long Circular Road, Lady Young Road, Saddle Road and other areas.

Recently, the gates of Woodford Square were locked for workmen to properly trim all the trees. That job was well done but there are no gates at the promenade so work has to be done in a cautious setting.

GREGORY JOSEPH NEPTUNE

Tacarigua